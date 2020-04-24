All apartments in Durham
612 Sanderson Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 4:26 PM

612 Sanderson Drive

612 Sanderson Drive · (704) 654-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

612 Sanderson Drive, Durham, NC 27704

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1353 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Sanderson Drive have any available units?
612 Sanderson Drive has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 612 Sanderson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
612 Sanderson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Sanderson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Sanderson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 612 Sanderson Drive offer parking?
No, 612 Sanderson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 612 Sanderson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Sanderson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Sanderson Drive have a pool?
No, 612 Sanderson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 612 Sanderson Drive have accessible units?
No, 612 Sanderson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Sanderson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Sanderson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Sanderson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Sanderson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
