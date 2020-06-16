Amenities

5 Beaufort Ct. Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Executive Home in The Hills at Southpoint! - APPLICATION PENDING! A truly luxurious, upscale home in its design and style. This 3153 sq ft home was built in 2014, and sits on .22 acres at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood.



The large, open floor plan allows plenty of natural light throughout the year. There are stainless appliances with a large quartz kitchen island- great for entertaining! The hardwood flooring, in hot chocolate, is upgraded as well. The master bathroom has beautifully cultured marble counters and custom bathroom tiles.



You can study or kick back and read in the private office area, or you can get away in the large upstairs loft area. There is private bedroom and bath upstairs. Combine all this with the high ceilings, the recessed lighting, the gas log fireplace and you will fall in love with this home! You'll have plenty of storage in addition to the 2 car garage for your vehicles.



While living in The Hills at Southpoint community you will have access to their active clubs and organizations as well as the community center, community pool, and tennis courts



If you want to go out on the town for dinner you couldnt have a better location! You are centered between Duke, UNC, and RTP so your choices are endless. With Southpoint Mall right down the road shopping opportunities abound. If you want to exercise, The American Tobacco Trail (ATT) runs right through the community and is only a short ride / walk from the house. If you want to relax at home, hit the patio that receives sunlight throughout the day and is just off the main family room.



This property requires a 650+ credit score and an income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please email Ashley Morgan at ashley@acorn-oak.com



