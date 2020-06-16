All apartments in Durham
5 Beaufort Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

5 Beaufort Ct.

5 Beaufort Court · (919) 675-1444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Beaufort Court, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Beaufort Ct. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3153 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
5 Beaufort Ct. Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Executive Home in The Hills at Southpoint! - APPLICATION PENDING! A truly luxurious, upscale home in its design and style. This 3153 sq ft home was built in 2014, and sits on .22 acres at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood.

The large, open floor plan allows plenty of natural light throughout the year. There are stainless appliances with a large quartz kitchen island- great for entertaining! The hardwood flooring, in hot chocolate, is upgraded as well. The master bathroom has beautifully cultured marble counters and custom bathroom tiles.

You can study or kick back and read in the private office area, or you can get away in the large upstairs loft area. There is private bedroom and bath upstairs. Combine all this with the high ceilings, the recessed lighting, the gas log fireplace and you will fall in love with this home! You'll have plenty of storage in addition to the 2 car garage for your vehicles.

While living in The Hills at Southpoint community you will have access to their active clubs and organizations as well as the community center, community pool, and tennis courts

If you want to go out on the town for dinner you couldnt have a better location! You are centered between Duke, UNC, and RTP so your choices are endless. With Southpoint Mall right down the road shopping opportunities abound. If you want to exercise, The American Tobacco Trail (ATT) runs right through the community and is only a short ride / walk from the house. If you want to relax at home, hit the patio that receives sunlight throughout the day and is just off the main family room.

This property requires a 650+ credit score and an income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please email Ashley Morgan at ashley@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE2796743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Beaufort Ct. have any available units?
5 Beaufort Ct. has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Beaufort Ct. have?
Some of 5 Beaufort Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Beaufort Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5 Beaufort Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Beaufort Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Beaufort Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 5 Beaufort Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 5 Beaufort Ct. does offer parking.
Does 5 Beaufort Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Beaufort Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Beaufort Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 5 Beaufort Ct. has a pool.
Does 5 Beaufort Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5 Beaufort Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Beaufort Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Beaufort Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Beaufort Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Beaufort Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
