Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Updated Home in Amberlynn Valley! - 3 BR, 2 BA Newly updated two story home. Brand new stainless steel appliances - stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. New flooring. Open floor plan with living room, kitchen, and dining nook. Washer/dryer connections. Central A/C and heat (electric) . Trash stations provided by HOA. MATURE PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED.



Directions: Hwy 70 to Lynn Road in Durham. Go North on Lynn Road to Amberlynn Valley Community on your right.



(RLNE5649099)