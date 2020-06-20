2778 Wyntercrest Lane

Amenities
AVAILABLE MID-AUGUST 2020. 3 level townhome in Wynterfield subdivision. 3BR 2.5BA. Lots of upgrades: granite countertops, stainless appliances, garden tub in master. Large bonus room on 1st floor. Gas logs in fireplace. Washer/Dryer provided. Gas heat, central air. Carpet throughout. Vinyl in bathrooms, hardwood in entry and kitchen. 1 car garage. Security system. No pets, no smoking.
