2778 Wyntercrest Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE MID-AUGUST 2020. 3 level townhome in Wynterfield subdivision. 3BR 2.5BA. Lots of upgrades: granite countertops, stainless appliances, garden tub in master. Large bonus room on 1st floor. Gas logs in fireplace. Washer/Dryer provided. Gas heat, central air. Carpet throughout. Vinyl in bathrooms, hardwood in entry and kitchen. 1 car garage. Security system. No pets, no smoking.

