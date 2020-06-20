All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2778 Wyntercrest Lane

2778 Wyntercrest Lane · (919) 286-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2778 Wyntercrest Lane, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 14

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1862 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE MID-AUGUST 2020. 3 level townhome in Wynterfield subdivision. 3BR 2.5BA. Lots of upgrades: granite countertops, stainless appliances, garden tub in master. Large bonus room on 1st floor. Gas logs in fireplace. Washer/Dryer provided. Gas heat, central air. Carpet throughout. Vinyl in bathrooms, hardwood in entry and kitchen. 1 car garage. Security system. No pets, no smoking.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2778 Wyntercrest Lane have any available units?
2778 Wyntercrest Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2778 Wyntercrest Lane have?
Some of 2778 Wyntercrest Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2778 Wyntercrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2778 Wyntercrest Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2778 Wyntercrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2778 Wyntercrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 2778 Wyntercrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2778 Wyntercrest Lane does offer parking.
Does 2778 Wyntercrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2778 Wyntercrest Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2778 Wyntercrest Lane have a pool?
No, 2778 Wyntercrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2778 Wyntercrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 2778 Wyntercrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2778 Wyntercrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2778 Wyntercrest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2778 Wyntercrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2778 Wyntercrest Lane has units with air conditioning.
