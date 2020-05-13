All apartments in Durham
2700 Lexington St.

2700 Lexington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Lexington Street, Durham, NC 27707
Tuscaloosa-Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
2700 Lexington St. Available 08/01/20 Great 3 bedroom house between Duke and Chapel Hill! - Take a virtual tour now! https://youtu.be/3-ZtdZR-6r8

Available now! Great 3 bedroom house between Duke and UNC!

This great 1-story, 3-bedroom/ 2-bath house has an ideal layout and a great location near the intersection of University and 15-501. Walking distance to Guglhupf Bakery and Foster's Market for coffee, brunch and dinner!

Spacious rooms have large closets and plenty of natural light. The huge kitchen has a back door to the porch, and a walkway to the huge patio outback with a large shed for tenant use.

Pets are welcome with approval and fees.

This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Please email Ariel Kanaby to schedule your new home tour! ariel@acorn-oak.com. Showings will be scheduled via email only. Clean background and rental history required.

(RLNE2497308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Lexington St. have any available units?
2700 Lexington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 2700 Lexington St. have?
Some of 2700 Lexington St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Lexington St. currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Lexington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Lexington St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Lexington St. is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Lexington St. offer parking?
No, 2700 Lexington St. does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Lexington St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 Lexington St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Lexington St. have a pool?
No, 2700 Lexington St. does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Lexington St. have accessible units?
No, 2700 Lexington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Lexington St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Lexington St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Lexington St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2700 Lexington St. has units with air conditioning.
