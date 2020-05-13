Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2700 Lexington St. Available 08/01/20 Great 3 bedroom house between Duke and Chapel Hill! - Take a virtual tour now! https://youtu.be/3-ZtdZR-6r8



Available now! Great 3 bedroom house between Duke and UNC!



This great 1-story, 3-bedroom/ 2-bath house has an ideal layout and a great location near the intersection of University and 15-501. Walking distance to Guglhupf Bakery and Foster's Market for coffee, brunch and dinner!



Spacious rooms have large closets and plenty of natural light. The huge kitchen has a back door to the porch, and a walkway to the huge patio outback with a large shed for tenant use.



Pets are welcome with approval and fees.



This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Please email Ariel Kanaby to schedule your new home tour! ariel@acorn-oak.com. Showings will be scheduled via email only. Clean background and rental history required.



(RLNE2497308)