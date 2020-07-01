1909 Taylor St

Amenities
Gorgeous and Cozy Cape Cod, 3 bedroom, 2 Bath One Level home is MOVE-IN Ready - You will enjoy this Charming and Bright 1900s one level home that offers:
Hardwoods throughout
Freshly Painted Rooms
Remodeled bathrooms
Wide Extended Foyer
Large bedrooms
Covered front porch
Large deck and spacious back yard
Huge Walk-In Crawl Space
Convenience to Duke, Downtown Durham, Restaurants and Shopping Centers
Please visit our website at fairfaxpm.com for more information or to complete an application. You can also call our office at 919-797-9609.
Government Vouchers are Not Accepted.
We look forward to hearing from you!
(RLNE5935034)