Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1909 Taylor St

1909 Taylor Street · (919) 797-9609
Location

1909 Taylor Street, Durham, NC 27703
East Durham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1909 Taylor St · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1512 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous and Cozy Cape Cod, 3 bedroom, 2 Bath One Level home is MOVE-IN Ready - You will enjoy this Charming and Bright 1900s one level home that offers:

Hardwoods throughout
Freshly Painted Rooms
Remodeled bathrooms
Wide Extended Foyer
Large bedrooms
Covered front porch
Large deck and spacious back yard
Huge Walk-In Crawl Space
Convenience to Duke, Downtown Durham, Restaurants and Shopping Centers

Please visit our website at fairfaxpm.com for more information or to complete an application. You can also call our office at 919-797-9609.

Government Vouchers are Not Accepted.

We look forward to hearing from you!

(RLNE5935034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Taylor St have any available units?
1909 Taylor St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1909 Taylor St currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Taylor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Taylor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 Taylor St is pet friendly.
Does 1909 Taylor St offer parking?
No, 1909 Taylor St does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Taylor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Taylor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Taylor St have a pool?
No, 1909 Taylor St does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Taylor St have accessible units?
No, 1909 Taylor St does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Taylor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Taylor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Taylor St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Taylor St does not have units with air conditioning.
