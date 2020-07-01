1909 Taylor St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous and Cozy Cape Cod, 3 bedroom, 2 Bath One Level home is MOVE-IN Ready - You will enjoy this Charming and Bright 1900s one level home that offers:



Hardwoods throughout

Freshly Painted Rooms

Remodeled bathrooms

Wide Extended Foyer

Large bedrooms

Covered front porch

Large deck and spacious back yard

Huge Walk-In Crawl Space

Convenience to Duke, Downtown Durham, Restaurants and Shopping Centers



Please visit our website at fairfaxpm.com for more information or to complete an application. You can also call our office at 919-797-9609.



Government Vouchers are Not Accepted.



We look forward to hearing from you!



(RLNE5935034)