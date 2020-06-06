1776 Dunmore Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super Spacious & Elegant 4 Bedroom in Downing Creek!! - 1776 Dunmore is an incredible 4 bedroom home in the beautiful Downing Creek neighborhood. Set back from in an established neighborhood, but with immediate access to 54, work and play are both just minutes away! This home has easy access to UNC, downtown Chapel Hill, Carrboro, and the shops and restaurants at Southpoint Mall - all within 5 minutes. 15 minutes to RTP, Duke, and downtown Durham.



Inside the home you are greeted by a quiet foyer leading into the expansive living room. Stunning wood floors and a massive brick fireplace with gas logs lead seamlessly into the formal dining space with a vaulted two story ceiling and chandelier lighting! Enjoy your chef's kitchen with a massive double pantry, stainless steel appliances, and bar adjacent to the breakfast area and overlooking the gorgeous back yard! Or step over to the wet bar before serving drinks to your guests on the beautiful brick patio in your fenced in back yard.



This home also features an expansive first floor master suite with 10 ft ceilings, beautiful wood flooring, a massive walk in closet, modern dual vanity, walk in open shower and beautiful jetted tub. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms, each with a built in desk as a work space, laundry, and a very fun and unique hideaway bonus room!



This home is truly a must see! Contact Carrie and Ty (live@acorn-oak.com) with Acorn + Oak Property Management to schedule a tour and secure your new home today!



