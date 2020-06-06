All apartments in Durham
Durham, NC
1776 Dunmore Place
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:27 AM

1776 Dunmore Place

1776 Dunmore Place · (919) 694-1660 ext. 27
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1776 Dunmore Place, Durham, NC 27517
Downing Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1776 Dunmore Place · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Spacious & Elegant 4 Bedroom in Downing Creek!! - 1776 Dunmore is an incredible 4 bedroom home in the beautiful Downing Creek neighborhood. Set back from in an established neighborhood, but with immediate access to 54, work and play are both just minutes away! This home has easy access to UNC, downtown Chapel Hill, Carrboro, and the shops and restaurants at Southpoint Mall - all within 5 minutes. 15 minutes to RTP, Duke, and downtown Durham.

Inside the home you are greeted by a quiet foyer leading into the expansive living room. Stunning wood floors and a massive brick fireplace with gas logs lead seamlessly into the formal dining space with a vaulted two story ceiling and chandelier lighting! Enjoy your chef's kitchen with a massive double pantry, stainless steel appliances, and bar adjacent to the breakfast area and overlooking the gorgeous back yard! Or step over to the wet bar before serving drinks to your guests on the beautiful brick patio in your fenced in back yard.

This home also features an expansive first floor master suite with 10 ft ceilings, beautiful wood flooring, a massive walk in closet, modern dual vanity, walk in open shower and beautiful jetted tub. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms, each with a built in desk as a work space, laundry, and a very fun and unique hideaway bonus room!

This home is truly a must see! Contact Carrie and Ty (live@acorn-oak.com) with Acorn + Oak Property Management to schedule a tour and secure your new home today!

(RLNE3183436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1776 Dunmore Place have any available units?
1776 Dunmore Place has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1776 Dunmore Place have?
Some of 1776 Dunmore Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1776 Dunmore Place currently offering any rent specials?
1776 Dunmore Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1776 Dunmore Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1776 Dunmore Place is pet friendly.
Does 1776 Dunmore Place offer parking?
No, 1776 Dunmore Place does not offer parking.
Does 1776 Dunmore Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1776 Dunmore Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1776 Dunmore Place have a pool?
No, 1776 Dunmore Place does not have a pool.
Does 1776 Dunmore Place have accessible units?
No, 1776 Dunmore Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1776 Dunmore Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1776 Dunmore Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1776 Dunmore Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1776 Dunmore Place does not have units with air conditioning.
