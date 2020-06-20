All apartments in Durham
1509 CLERMONT RD T-25
1509 CLERMONT RD T-25

1509 Clermont Road · (919) 675-1444
Location

1509 Clermont Road, Durham, NC 27713
Parkwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 · Avail. Jul 6

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 Available 07/06/20 Charming 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse on Private Cul-de-sac in Parkwood! - Available early July!

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is 1088 sq. ft., sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac and has a fenced in back yard! Inside there is new laminate hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs along with a real wood burning fireplace. You can head out of the sliding back door that leads to the fenced in private back yard. There are 2 nice sized bedrooms upstairs with ample closet space. There is a Jack and Jill bathroom between the rooms as well as W/D hookups in the hall closets. In the back yard you will find a large storage shed and a nice patio area.

Central to I40 and 55, commuting is a breeze! This is one of Durham older well-established neighborhood's that has tons of walking trails, parks, hidden parks, playgrounds, ponds, and home to Parkwood Lake if you want to try your luck at fishing.

This property does require a 650 + credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.

Contact Stephen with Acorn + Oak Property Management for more information. Showing@acorn-oak.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3337768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 have any available units?
1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 have?
Some of 1509 CLERMONT RD T-25's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 currently offering any rent specials?
1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 pet-friendly?
No, 1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 offer parking?
No, 1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 does not offer parking.
Does 1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 have a pool?
No, 1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 does not have a pool.
Does 1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 have accessible units?
No, 1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 does not have units with air conditioning.
