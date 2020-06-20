Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities playground

1509 CLERMONT RD T-25 Available 07/06/20 Charming 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse on Private Cul-de-sac in Parkwood! - Available early July!



This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is 1088 sq. ft., sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac and has a fenced in back yard! Inside there is new laminate hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs along with a real wood burning fireplace. You can head out of the sliding back door that leads to the fenced in private back yard. There are 2 nice sized bedrooms upstairs with ample closet space. There is a Jack and Jill bathroom between the rooms as well as W/D hookups in the hall closets. In the back yard you will find a large storage shed and a nice patio area.



Central to I40 and 55, commuting is a breeze! This is one of Durham older well-established neighborhood's that has tons of walking trails, parks, hidden parks, playgrounds, ponds, and home to Parkwood Lake if you want to try your luck at fishing.



This property does require a 650 + credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.



Contact Stephen with Acorn + Oak Property Management for more information. Showing@acorn-oak.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3337768)