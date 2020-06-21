All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 1406 Gearwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
1406 Gearwood Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1406 Gearwood Avenue

1406 Gearwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1406 Gearwood Avenue, Durham, NC 27701
Old North Durham

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
Fresh paint, new carpet and 2 full baths make this 3 bedroom home the perfect rental. Growing community with new homes all around, close to everything. Central A/C & Washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Gearwood Avenue have any available units?
1406 Gearwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 1406 Gearwood Avenue have?
Some of 1406 Gearwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Gearwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Gearwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Gearwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Gearwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 1406 Gearwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1406 Gearwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1406 Gearwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 Gearwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Gearwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1406 Gearwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 1406 Gearwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1406 Gearwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Gearwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Gearwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 Gearwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1406 Gearwood Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamptons at RTP
300 E Seaforth Dr
Durham, NC 27713
Arboretum at Southpoint
4405 Waterford Valley Dr
Durham, NC 27713
Azalea Park
2105 Bogarde St
Durham, NC 27705
Haven at Research Triangle Park
3001 New Haven Dr
Durham, NC 27703
Foxfire
1400 Wyldewood Rd
Durham, NC 27704
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
Artisan at Brightleaf
2015 Copper Leaf Pkwy
Durham, NC 27703
Solis at Patterson Place
3705 Southwest Durham Drive
Durham, NC 27707

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with BalconyDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
WoodcroftDowning Creek
Old West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University