Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1406 Gearwood Avenue
1406 Gearwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1406 Gearwood Avenue, Durham, NC 27701
Old North Durham
Amenities
in unit laundry
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
Fresh paint, new carpet and 2 full baths make this 3 bedroom home the perfect rental. Growing community with new homes all around, close to everything. Central A/C & Washer and dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1406 Gearwood Avenue have any available units?
1406 Gearwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Durham, NC
.
What amenities does 1406 Gearwood Avenue have?
Some of 1406 Gearwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1406 Gearwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Gearwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Gearwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Gearwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Durham
.
Does 1406 Gearwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1406 Gearwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1406 Gearwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 Gearwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Gearwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1406 Gearwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 1406 Gearwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1406 Gearwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Gearwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Gearwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 Gearwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1406 Gearwood Avenue has units with air conditioning.
