Durham, NC
1406 Evelyn Street Apt A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1406 Evelyn Street Apt A

1406 Evelyn Street · (919) 675-1444 ext. 44
Location

1406 Evelyn Street, Durham, NC 27701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1406 Evelyn Street Apt A · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
media room
Updated Two bedroom 1 bath duplex: Available NOW - Two bedrooms 1 bath downtown Durham duplex, completely updated. Both bedrooms have larger closets and vinyl flooring. Washer dryer included

Great location that is in close proximity to Downtown Durham, you'll have easy access to everything Durham has to offer!

Easy access to Duke, Golden Belt, coffee shops, grocery choices, movie theaters, and much more.

If its breweries, restaurants, and nightlife you’re after, you are within minutes of Ponysaurus, Fullsteam, Motorco, Geer Street Garden, DPAC, Bulls Stadium and many more local Durham hot spots!

The move couldn’t be easier with off street parking and the washer and dryer included!

This property requires a 600+ credit score and a minimum income 3X the monthly rent to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Jillian Hourihan with or more information and to schedule a showing! jillian@acorn-oak.com. Video tours available

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5828997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Evelyn Street Apt A have any available units?
1406 Evelyn Street Apt A has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1406 Evelyn Street Apt A have?
Some of 1406 Evelyn Street Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Evelyn Street Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Evelyn Street Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Evelyn Street Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 Evelyn Street Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 1406 Evelyn Street Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Evelyn Street Apt A does offer parking.
Does 1406 Evelyn Street Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 Evelyn Street Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Evelyn Street Apt A have a pool?
No, 1406 Evelyn Street Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Evelyn Street Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1406 Evelyn Street Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Evelyn Street Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 Evelyn Street Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 Evelyn Street Apt A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1406 Evelyn Street Apt A has units with air conditioning.
