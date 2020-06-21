1406 Evelyn Street Apt A

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated coffee bar

Updated Two bedroom 1 bath duplex: Available NOW - Two bedrooms 1 bath downtown Durham duplex, completely updated. Both bedrooms have larger closets and vinyl flooring. Washer dryer included



Great location that is in close proximity to Downtown Durham, you'll have easy access to everything Durham has to offer!



Easy access to Duke, Golden Belt, coffee shops, grocery choices, movie theaters, and much more.



If its breweries, restaurants, and nightlife you’re after, you are within minutes of Ponysaurus, Fullsteam, Motorco, Geer Street Garden, DPAC, Bulls Stadium and many more local Durham hot spots!



The move couldn’t be easier with off street parking and the washer and dryer included!



This property requires a 600+ credit score and a minimum income 3X the monthly rent to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Jillian Hourihan with or more information and to schedule a showing! jillian@acorn-oak.com. Video tours available



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5828997)