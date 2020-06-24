All apartments in Durham
130 Long Shadow Pl.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

130 Long Shadow Pl.

130 Long Shadow Place · (919) 471-2007
Location

130 Long Shadow Place, Durham, NC 27713
Woodcroft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 130 Long Shadow Pl. · Avail. Aug 12

$1,325

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
130 Long Shadow Pl. Available 08/12/20 130 Long Shadow Pl. - Available August 12, 2020 - Nicely updated 2 BR, 2.5 bath town home in Woodcroft. Open floorplan, kitchen with granite counter tops and bar, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Living Room opens to dining area, LVT floors throughout downstairs. Laundry closet/ pantry with stack washer / dryer included. Both bedrooms are up and feature ample closet space and en suite bath. Floored attic for storage. Outside features include front porch, back deck, storage unit and 2 parking spaces. Central HVAC - all electric. Fireplace is not available for tenant use. NO PETS & 700 or higher credit score required for all tenants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Long Shadow Pl. have any available units?
130 Long Shadow Pl. has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 Long Shadow Pl. have?
Some of 130 Long Shadow Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Long Shadow Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
130 Long Shadow Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Long Shadow Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 130 Long Shadow Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 130 Long Shadow Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 130 Long Shadow Pl. offers parking.
Does 130 Long Shadow Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Long Shadow Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Long Shadow Pl. have a pool?
No, 130 Long Shadow Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 130 Long Shadow Pl. have accessible units?
No, 130 Long Shadow Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Long Shadow Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Long Shadow Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Long Shadow Pl. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 Long Shadow Pl. has units with air conditioning.
