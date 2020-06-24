Amenities

130 Long Shadow Pl. Available 08/12/20 130 Long Shadow Pl. - Available August 12, 2020 - Nicely updated 2 BR, 2.5 bath town home in Woodcroft. Open floorplan, kitchen with granite counter tops and bar, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Living Room opens to dining area, LVT floors throughout downstairs. Laundry closet/ pantry with stack washer / dryer included. Both bedrooms are up and feature ample closet space and en suite bath. Floored attic for storage. Outside features include front porch, back deck, storage unit and 2 parking spaces. Central HVAC - all electric. Fireplace is not available for tenant use. NO PETS & 700 or higher credit score required for all tenants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5891067)