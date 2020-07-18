Amenities

1202 Kendall Drive Available 08/03/20 1202 Kendall Drive - Two Bedroom, 2 Bath 1202 Sq Ft House. Kitchen includes Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Washer/Dryer, Central Gas Heat, Central Air.



The living room has Vaulted Ceiling and fireplace. Two Master Suites. The large Master Bedroom has Double Closets and the Master Bath has a Garden Tub, Shower Stall and Double Sink Vanity.



Other features are two Patios and Outside Storage.



Pets are negotiable.



Directions: East: Park Place Village. Go East on Hwy 70, Left on Pleasant Dr and Left on Kendall.



Coming 8/3/2020



(RLNE3758926)