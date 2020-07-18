All apartments in Durham
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1202 Kendall Drive

1202 Kendall Drive · (919) 489-2000
Location

1202 Kendall Drive, Durham, NC 27703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1202 Kendall Drive · Avail. Aug 3

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1202 Kendall Drive Available 08/03/20 1202 Kendall Drive - Two Bedroom, 2 Bath 1202 Sq Ft House. Kitchen includes Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Washer/Dryer, Central Gas Heat, Central Air.

The living room has Vaulted Ceiling and fireplace. Two Master Suites. The large Master Bedroom has Double Closets and the Master Bath has a Garden Tub, Shower Stall and Double Sink Vanity.

Other features are two Patios and Outside Storage.

Pets are negotiable.

Directions: East: Park Place Village. Go East on Hwy 70, Left on Pleasant Dr and Left on Kendall.

Coming 8/3/2020

(RLNE3758926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Kendall Drive have any available units?
1202 Kendall Drive has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1202 Kendall Drive have?
Some of 1202 Kendall Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Kendall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Kendall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Kendall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Kendall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Kendall Drive offer parking?
No, 1202 Kendall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1202 Kendall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 Kendall Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Kendall Drive have a pool?
No, 1202 Kendall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Kendall Drive have accessible units?
No, 1202 Kendall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Kendall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Kendall Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Kendall Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1202 Kendall Drive has units with air conditioning.
