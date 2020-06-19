All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

106 Chestnut St

106 Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

106 Chestnut Street, Durham, NC 27707

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Available 06/16/20 Downtown Durham 3 BR / 2.5 BA - Property Id: 56457

Amazing location and beautiful home with luxury amenities available for rent. Easily walk downtown for a Bulls game, to dinner, or to the DPAC for a show! 8 minute drive to Duke and 25 minutes to UNC. Fenced yard with fire pit. Quartz counter tops, farm sink, gas fireplace (with remote), all new appliances at purchase (2016). 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Laundry on the first floor (washer/dryer included). Hardwoods throughout first floor, carpeted second floor.
Tenant responsible for utilities. Small-medium sized dogs OK. No cats.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/56457
Property Id 56457

(RLNE5833111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Chestnut St have any available units?
106 Chestnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 106 Chestnut St have?
Some of 106 Chestnut St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Chestnut St currently offering any rent specials?
106 Chestnut St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Chestnut St pet-friendly?
No, 106 Chestnut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 106 Chestnut St offer parking?
No, 106 Chestnut St does not offer parking.
Does 106 Chestnut St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Chestnut St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Chestnut St have a pool?
No, 106 Chestnut St does not have a pool.
Does 106 Chestnut St have accessible units?
No, 106 Chestnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Chestnut St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Chestnut St has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Chestnut St have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Chestnut St does not have units with air conditioning.
