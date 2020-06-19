106 Chestnut St

Amenities
Available 06/16/20 Downtown Durham 3 BR / 2.5 BA - Property Id: 56457
Amazing location and beautiful home with luxury amenities available for rent. Easily walk downtown for a Bulls game, to dinner, or to the DPAC for a show! 8 minute drive to Duke and 25 minutes to UNC. Fenced yard with fire pit. Quartz counter tops, farm sink, gas fireplace (with remote), all new appliances at purchase (2016). 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Laundry on the first floor (washer/dryer included). Hardwoods throughout first floor, carpeted second floor.
Tenant responsible for utilities. Small-medium sized dogs OK. No cats.
