Durham, NC
1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2

1011 9th Street · (919) 471-2007 ext. 1004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1011 9th Street, Durham, NC 27705
Old West Durham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 · Avail. now

$2,585

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1011 Ninth St Apt 2 - Available mid June! - This 3BR, 3BA, 2 story town home in Ninth St. Commons features an open floor plan w/ cathedral ceilings in the great room. kitchen details: Granite countertops , natural stone backslash,white shaker style wood cabinets ( easy glide drawers).butlers pantry(glass doors above), countertop seating as well as separate dining area, under cabinet lighting, all new stainless steel appliances including stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Spacious Master bedroom with private bathroom. Natural wood flooring throughout unit. Bathrooms: Brushed nickel fixtures , granite countertops and tile floors in showers and or /tub surround. Central heat and air - all electric, off-street parking. Convenient to: Duke, Ninth St dining & shopping, VA Hospital, and everything Downtown Durham has to offer!

(RLNE5783106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 have any available units?
1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 has a unit available for $2,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 have?
Some of 1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 does offer parking.
Does 1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 have a pool?
No, 1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 have accessible units?
No, 1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1011 Ninth Street, Apt. #2 has units with air conditioning.
