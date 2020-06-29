All apartments in Concord
1622 Wild Turkey Way
1622 Wild Turkey Way

1622 Wild Turkey Southeast Way · No Longer Available
Location

1622 Wild Turkey Southeast Way, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Hummingbird Ridge - Great two story home on large lot in Concord. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen features all appliances and great cabinet space. Large bedrooms with great closet space. Move in today!

(RLNE5638536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 Wild Turkey Way have any available units?
1622 Wild Turkey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 Wild Turkey Way have?
Some of 1622 Wild Turkey Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 Wild Turkey Way currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Wild Turkey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 Wild Turkey Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 Wild Turkey Way is pet friendly.
Does 1622 Wild Turkey Way offer parking?
Yes, 1622 Wild Turkey Way offers parking.
Does 1622 Wild Turkey Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 Wild Turkey Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 Wild Turkey Way have a pool?
No, 1622 Wild Turkey Way does not have a pool.
Does 1622 Wild Turkey Way have accessible units?
No, 1622 Wild Turkey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 Wild Turkey Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 Wild Turkey Way has units with dishwashers.

