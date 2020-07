The Lowrie Signature Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet yoga cats allowed accessible bike storage business center conference room dog grooming area e-payments green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal pool table smoke-free community

The Lowrie is contemporary Charlotte living reimagined, offering residents the up-tempo offerings of our city nestled among greenways and natural beauty, within a unique, boutique-style community where you acquire the acclaimed atmosphere of Charlotte still refreshingly individual from the city center. The Lowrie situates residents in the heart of Ballantyne, offering easy access to dining, shopping, arts, and entertainment alongside famed resorts and country clubs. Featuring luxuries and high-end appointments commensurate with the elevated lifestyle of modern Charlotte, the Lowrie makes residents feel at home by anticipating their needs and indulging their tastes. Located in sought-after Ballantyne, minutes from Uptown and South Park, the Lowrie boasts in-home features- like chef-inspired kitchens with entertaining islands, granite countertops, energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, premium plank flooring, designer lighting, and private balconies providing you the quality ...