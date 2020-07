Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym playground bbq/grill parking pool bike storage business center hot tub internet access online portal package receiving

See what's new at the Hamptons Apartments in North Charlotte, NC. We are having a renovation celebration, and we are ready to welcome you home to our ideally located, gated community across the street from the Shoppes at Davis Lake. Enjoy the walkable, local favorites like Starbucks, Harris Teeter, and Chic-fil-a across the street and easy access to the rest of the city via nearby Interstates 77, 85 and 485. Discover world-class shopping at the nearby North Lake Shopping Mall. Come home to the quality you deserve in an all-new apartment that includes, premium gray plank flooring, new kitchen cabinets, beautiful countertops, brushed nickel fixtures, crown molding, and contemporary colors. Fall in love with your spacious, custom closets with built-in shelving, along with your in-home washer and dryer. As a resident at the Hamptons, you will have access to outstanding amenities such as a modern clubroom with a complimentary coffee bar, a twenty-four-hour fitness center with free ...