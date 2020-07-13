Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge internet cafe gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access online portal trash valet 24hr maintenance hot tub

Residences at Braemar Apartments welcomes you home to beautiful homes for rent in Charlotte, North Carolina. Our pet-friendly apartment community is conveniently located between Interstate 77 and Interstate 485, across the street from all the exclusive shopping and delicious dining venues in the Northlake Mall. In addition to being in a great school district, you can take advantage of a well-equipped fitness center, playground and a modern resident clubhouse. Your new two or three bedroom apartment home features private, wooded views, hardwood-style floors, a complete kitchen appliance package and so much more! Stop in to reserve your new apartment home today!