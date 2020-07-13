All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:53 PM

Residences at Braemar Apartments

8010 Woodsedge Dr · (704) 935-5810
Location

8010 Woodsedge Dr, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 80200304 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,127

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

Unit 80250206 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,127

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

Unit 80250103 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,142

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 79100202 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,246

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 80300108 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,267

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residences at Braemar Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
internet cafe
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
trash valet
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Residences at Braemar Apartments welcomes you home to beautiful homes for rent in Charlotte, North Carolina. Our pet-friendly apartment community is conveniently located between Interstate 77 and Interstate 485, across the street from all the exclusive shopping and delicious dining venues in the Northlake Mall. In addition to being in a great school district, you can take advantage of a well-equipped fitness center, playground and a modern resident clubhouse. Your new two or three bedroom apartment home features private, wooded views, hardwood-style floors, a complete kitchen appliance package and so much more! Stop in to reserve your new apartment home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residences at Braemar Apartments have any available units?
Residences at Braemar Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,127 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Residences at Braemar Apartments have?
Some of Residences at Braemar Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residences at Braemar Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Residences at Braemar Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residences at Braemar Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Residences at Braemar Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Residences at Braemar Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Residences at Braemar Apartments offers parking.
Does Residences at Braemar Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Residences at Braemar Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Residences at Braemar Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Residences at Braemar Apartments has a pool.
Does Residences at Braemar Apartments have accessible units?
No, Residences at Braemar Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Residences at Braemar Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Residences at Braemar Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
