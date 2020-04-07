Red Maple Dr 6328

Amenities

6328 Red Maple Dr...Orchid Hill community!!! Ballantyne area..AVAIL NOW!!! - Imagine yourself living in a spacious customized 3324 square foot home in Orchid Hill located in the prestigious Ballantyne area. Youre walking distance to both the Endhaven Elementary School and the British America School as well as to the Ballantyne corporate campus and close access to the Greenway and I-485.

The kitchen is a chefs delight with all new stainless steel appliances, renovated cabinets, silestone counters, two ovens, a central island, expansive storage, tiled floors, and a large divider to the family room which provides easy plenty of opportunities for entertaining. A freezer in the garage is an extra bonus. Step out onto your spacious screened in porch with extensive landscaping including fragrant flowering bushes and fruit trees while listening to the sounds of birds in the privacy of your backyard while enjoying the setting sun.

The open floor plan features a 2 story foyer with easy flow through the living room and dining room thats enhanced with a bay window. Recessed lighting throughout living space will provide you with lots of light and energy efficient windows throughout your home will be cost effective.

Escape to your very spacious 16 x 23 master suite with trey ceiling, wood floors and plantation shutters throughout. Master bath has two walk-in closets, jetted tub, stall shower, separate toilet area, and tiled floors. All secondary bedrooms are spacious with new carpeting and a Jack and Jill bathroom. The Open loft has multiple possibilities as an office, play room, or an additional family room.

The house and garage have been newly painted, hardwood floors freshly sanded and stained, and garage and driveway power washed. Room dimensions are available upon request. Small pets are welcome with owner approval. No interior smoking please. This home is available now for discerning residents.

https://www.virtualtourcafe.com/tour/3322368

APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



