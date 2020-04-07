All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like Red Maple Dr 6328.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
Red Maple Dr 6328
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

Red Maple Dr 6328

6328 Red Maple Drive · (704) 521-2735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Whiteoak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6328 Red Maple Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Whiteoak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Red Maple Dr 6328 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3324 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6328 Red Maple Dr...Orchid Hill community!!! Ballantyne area..AVAIL NOW!!! - Imagine yourself living in a spacious customized 3324 square foot home in Orchid Hill located in the prestigious Ballantyne area. Youre walking distance to both the Endhaven Elementary School and the British America School as well as to the Ballantyne corporate campus and close access to the Greenway and I-485.
The kitchen is a chefs delight with all new stainless steel appliances, renovated cabinets, silestone counters, two ovens, a central island, expansive storage, tiled floors, and a large divider to the family room which provides easy plenty of opportunities for entertaining. A freezer in the garage is an extra bonus. Step out onto your spacious screened in porch with extensive landscaping including fragrant flowering bushes and fruit trees while listening to the sounds of birds in the privacy of your backyard while enjoying the setting sun.
The open floor plan features a 2 story foyer with easy flow through the living room and dining room thats enhanced with a bay window. Recessed lighting throughout living space will provide you with lots of light and energy efficient windows throughout your home will be cost effective.
Escape to your very spacious 16 x 23 master suite with trey ceiling, wood floors and plantation shutters throughout. Master bath has two walk-in closets, jetted tub, stall shower, separate toilet area, and tiled floors. All secondary bedrooms are spacious with new carpeting and a Jack and Jill bathroom. The Open loft has multiple possibilities as an office, play room, or an additional family room.
The house and garage have been newly painted, hardwood floors freshly sanded and stained, and garage and driveway power washed. Room dimensions are available upon request. Small pets are welcome with owner approval. No interior smoking please. This home is available now for discerning residents.
https://www.virtualtourcafe.com/tour/3322368
APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

(RLNE4983092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Red Maple Dr 6328 have any available units?
Red Maple Dr 6328 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Red Maple Dr 6328 have?
Some of Red Maple Dr 6328's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Red Maple Dr 6328 currently offering any rent specials?
Red Maple Dr 6328 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Red Maple Dr 6328 pet-friendly?
Yes, Red Maple Dr 6328 is pet friendly.
Does Red Maple Dr 6328 offer parking?
Yes, Red Maple Dr 6328 does offer parking.
Does Red Maple Dr 6328 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Red Maple Dr 6328 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Red Maple Dr 6328 have a pool?
No, Red Maple Dr 6328 does not have a pool.
Does Red Maple Dr 6328 have accessible units?
No, Red Maple Dr 6328 does not have accessible units.
Does Red Maple Dr 6328 have units with dishwashers?
No, Red Maple Dr 6328 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Red Maple Dr 6328?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity