Charlotte, NC
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments

10015 Parthenon Court · (704) 271-2135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10015 Parthenon Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00001-F · Avail. Aug 2

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 00009-D · Avail. Aug 1

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 00001-E · Avail. Aug 5

$1,243

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 22PII-B · Avail. Aug 4

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Unit 11PII-B · Avail. Jul 30

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Unit 08PII-A · Avail. Jul 31

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
tennis court
trash valet
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
Here at Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments we offer the convenience, comfort and quality you are looking for in your next living experience. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans are professionally managed and tucked away in the secluded neighborhood of University City. Enjoy living close to everything like shopping, restaurants, uptown Charlotte and major interstates and highways. IBM and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte are also only minutes away. Our pet friendly community boasts numerous amenities including a resident lounge, car care area, a refreshing swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center! Come tour your new apartment featuring hardwood style flooring, a fully equipped kitchen appliance package, elegant crown molding and large walk-in closets. Contact us today to reserve your Charlotte, NC apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments have any available units?
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,239 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments have?
Some of Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments offers parking.
Does Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments has a pool.
Does Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments have accessible units?
No, Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments has units with dishwashers.
