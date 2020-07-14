Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage online portal tennis court trash valet 24hr maintenance coffee bar hot tub internet access internet cafe

Here at Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments we offer the convenience, comfort and quality you are looking for in your next living experience. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans are professionally managed and tucked away in the secluded neighborhood of University City. Enjoy living close to everything like shopping, restaurants, uptown Charlotte and major interstates and highways. IBM and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte are also only minutes away. Our pet friendly community boasts numerous amenities including a resident lounge, car care area, a refreshing swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center! Come tour your new apartment featuring hardwood style flooring, a fully equipped kitchen appliance package, elegant crown molding and large walk-in closets. Contact us today to reserve your Charlotte, NC apartment!