Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

We provide the ultimate combination of stylish apartments and premium amenities in one of Charlotte's most sought after neighborhoods. We are conveniently nestled between I-77, I-85 and I-485 in north Charlotte making for an easy commute and are in close proximity to Northlake mall, Concord Mills, Lake Norman, UNC-Charlotte and the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom homes feature modern Espresso cabinetry, granite countertops with under-mount sinks, stainless steel appliance packages including microwaves, tile backsplashes, hardwood style flooring and in-home washers and dryers. Visit us today to begin living the lifestyle you deserve!