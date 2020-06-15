Deodora Cedar Ln 8139

8139 Deodora Cedar Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215 Silverwood
8139 Deodora Cedar...Avail NOW!!! - 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in Kingstree Community. Great home with tons of space Formal living room and dining area. Family room off kitchen. Large open kitchen with loads of cabinet space. Large open loft on 2nd level. Laundry room on 2nd floor. Home will have all new carpet and fresh paint. HUGE back yard...fully fenced in 1 car garage No smoking Pets conditional Avail NOW!!! APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
