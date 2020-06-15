All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:50 PM

Deodora Cedar Ln 8139

8139 Deodora Cedar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8139 Deodora Cedar Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
8139 Deodora Cedar...Avail NOW!!! - 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in Kingstree Community.
Great home with tons of space
Formal living room and dining area. Family room off kitchen. Large open kitchen with loads of cabinet space.
Large open loft on 2nd level. Laundry room on 2nd floor.
Home will have all new carpet and fresh paint.
HUGE back yard...fully fenced in
1 car garage
No smoking
Pets conditional
Avail NOW!!!
APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3191259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Deodora Cedar Ln 8139 have any available units?
Deodora Cedar Ln 8139 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Deodora Cedar Ln 8139 have?
Some of Deodora Cedar Ln 8139's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deodora Cedar Ln 8139 currently offering any rent specials?
Deodora Cedar Ln 8139 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deodora Cedar Ln 8139 pet-friendly?
Yes, Deodora Cedar Ln 8139 is pet friendly.
Does Deodora Cedar Ln 8139 offer parking?
Yes, Deodora Cedar Ln 8139 offers parking.
Does Deodora Cedar Ln 8139 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Deodora Cedar Ln 8139 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Deodora Cedar Ln 8139 have a pool?
No, Deodora Cedar Ln 8139 does not have a pool.
Does Deodora Cedar Ln 8139 have accessible units?
No, Deodora Cedar Ln 8139 does not have accessible units.
Does Deodora Cedar Ln 8139 have units with dishwashers?
No, Deodora Cedar Ln 8139 does not have units with dishwashers.
