Deodora Cedar Ln 8139

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage carpet

8139 Deodora Cedar...Avail NOW!!! - 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in Kingstree Community.

Great home with tons of space

Formal living room and dining area. Family room off kitchen. Large open kitchen with loads of cabinet space.

Large open loft on 2nd level. Laundry room on 2nd floor.

Home will have all new carpet and fresh paint.

HUGE back yard...fully fenced in

1 car garage

No smoking

Pets conditional

Avail NOW!!!

APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3191259)