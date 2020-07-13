/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 AM
145 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pineville, NC
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Pineville
Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing
12103 Monkstown Dr, Pineville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1686 sqft
Great location just minutes from Ballantyne and Charlotte's Light Rail. Units feature gourmet kitchens, wide open floor plans and individual garages. Quiet community with walking trail, private courtyards and dog walking paths.
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Pineville
14002 Green Birch Drive
14002 Green Birch Drive, Pineville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2770 sqft
- Lovely neighborhood close to restaurants,Carolina Place Mall,and Ballantyne. Well maintained corner lot. Great open design with a beautiful kitchen. Kitchen has warm stained cabinets,granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Pineville
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
27 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,158
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Seven Eagles
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment homes in a tranquil, wooded environment. Conveniently located near Carolina Place, I-485 and Southpark. Pet friendly; dog park on site. Community pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Seven Eagles
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quietly nestled amid rolling hills and shady trees, yet just minutes from prestigious uptown Charlotte, Berkshire Place offers relaxed Southern charm in a picturesque setting.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
884 Ivy Trail Way
884 Ivy Trail Way, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2117 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3347 Norwich Road
3347 Norwich Road, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2745 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large 2 Story Home Located in Regent Park in Fort Mill, Close to Charlotte, Shopping and Restaurants. 5 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Crossing
9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct
9451 South Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
992 sqft
South Charlotte Area- Park Walk - Subdivision 2bed/2bath Condo - AVAILABLE 7.1.20 Updated ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with new low maintenance lvt flooring in the main living/dining area’s. New carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
McAlpine
11115 Harrowfield Road
11115 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
927 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom, two bath condo off of Carmel Road near Johnston Road. Second floor with large balcony and exterior storage. Terrific location near restuarants, shopping, entertainment and employment centers.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1226 sqft
1 month FREE or Reduced Rates on all 12 month leases! (select units) Must Move In November!! Application fees at $25 for a limited time!! VILLAS AT FORT MILL – 1069 CHATEAU CROSSING DRIVE, FORT MILL WWW.VILLASFORTMILL.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
675 Rock Lake Glen
675 Rock Lake Gln, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1340 sqft
3 Bedroom in Cole Creek Subdivision - Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom town home located in the gated Cole Creek Subdivision of Fort Mill. A great floor-plan with laminate wood floors and crown molding throughout the main level.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Seven Eagles
9905 Chimney Corner Ct
9905 Chimney Corner Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2216 sqft
Immaculate spacious home in the very popular Cameron Wood. Master suite on main floor. Oversized bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Quiet cul-de-sac lot with mature trees. 2-story great room and huge screened in porch.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
McAlpine
11102 Harrowfield Road
11102 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 Huge Bedrooms 2 Baths near Ballantyne and I-485 - Property Id: 310261 2 huge bedrooms 2 bath condo in excellent condition and remodeled, near I-485 and Ballantyne. Property is on bus line.
Results within 5 miles of Pineville
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
$
35 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
$
20 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
$
25 Units Available
Ballantyne East
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
19 Units Available
Madison Park
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1416 sqft
Modern property minutes from Downtown Charlotte. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include yoga, media rooms, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
8 Units Available
Barclay Downs
Selwyn Flats
100 Matador Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,070
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Selwyn Flats in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
58 Units Available
Pinery West
The Mason at Six Mile Creek
5209 Craftsman Drive, Peaceful Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1339 sqft
Step into your unique style with the brand new interior features and community amenities at The Merchant apartments in Charleston.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
25 Units Available
Yorkshire
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,181
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1203 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
$
6 Units Available
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1229 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons at Fort Mill in Fort Mill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
$
20 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
1470 sqft
These lakefront apartments are recently renovated and feature washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Amenities include putting green, pool, gym, game room and more. There's also plenty to enjoy along nearby Shopton Road.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
$
45 Units Available
Myers Park
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,195
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1257 sqft
Located just minutes from SouthPark shopping mall and Regal Cinemas Phillips Place, this community offers residents a swimming pool, yoga studio and clubhouse. Apartments have spacious patios, walk-in closets and keyless door entry systems.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
25 Units Available
Beverly Woods
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
976 sqft
Near I-77 and the Tyvola Light Rail Station, these units are modern and comfortable. Apartments have spacious floor plans, over-sized bedrooms, sunken living rooms and private decks.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC