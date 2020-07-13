/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 AM
119 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NC
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
4 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,093
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Tuckaseegee Road
208 Tuckaseege Road, Mount Holly, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1457 sqft
Available to Show - Beautiful, totally remodeled home in Mt. Holly. Home features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs and a den, bedroom and full bath downstairs that could be used as mother in law suite with back entry.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
332 Rock Ridge Ln
332 Rock Ridge Lane, Mount Holly, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1926 sqft
Welcome to Riverfront Townhomes! This wonderful 4 bedroom townhome has so much to offer! Nice bonus room downstairs gives you that extra space everyone always needs that leads out to a patio which is perfect for entertaining guests or just relaxing
1 of 15
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
216 Brookstone Drive
216 Brookstone Drive, Mount Holly, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
Move In Ready - You won't believe this beautiful home in Mount Holly. Located in the Runnymeade subdivision, this home has so many great features.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Summit Ave.
220 Summit Avenue, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
Available to show! - 1 bedroom,1 bath duplex located in Mt. Holly, NC. Fresh paint and flooring with courtesy use refrigerator and stove. Within walking distance to Downtown Mt. Holly, food, shops, and summer concerts. Includes lawn-care.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Holly
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5305 Clearwater Lake Road
5305 Clearwater Lake Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
Available to Show - You won't believe your eyes when you walk through this completely renovated home.
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1640 Perfection Ave
1640 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in Belmont - Available in MARCH! This Belmont bungalow is beautifully updated in a fantastic location! On a large lot, Updated inside and out, wood floors, 2 full bathrooms, simply a beautiful classic bungalow.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Holly
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
3 Units Available
Mountain Island
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! Lease your new apartment today! Preserve at Mountain Island Lake Apartment Homes is a uniquely designed, inclusive community in Charlotte, NC.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Harwood Lane
9803 Falling Stream Drive
9803 Falling Stream Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2497 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2178 Stanley Lucia Rd
2178 Stanley Lucia Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1422 sqft
2178 Stanley Lucia Rd Available 07/17/20 Three Bedroom Farmhouse in Mt. Holly - This three bedroom, one bath farm house in Mt. Holly is a charmer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dixie - Berryhill
Bloomfield Estates
3714 Walkers Cove Trail, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$999
(RLNE5770553)
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1605 Allegheny Drive
1605 Allegheny Drive, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1452 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Tanners Creek
9749 Tidal Court
9749 Tidal Court, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2066 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
511 Village Park Drive
511 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1226 sqft
511 Village Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon in August! - *Can show now, home will be ready for a 8/1/20 Move-In.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7724 Autumnview Court
7724 Autumnview Court, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1538 sqft
Prestine, move in ready home in the quiet Henderson Park Subdivision in Huntersville! - This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Harwood Lane
8000 Pathway Court
8000 Pathway Ct, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1427 sqft
Remarkable home ready for move-in. Kitchen upgraded with granite countertops, lots of cabinet space and a large dining area. Open floor plan downstairs. Spacious bedrooms upstairs. This home is located in the highly desired cul-de-sac.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Coulwood West
1124 Helms Rd
1124 Helms Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1466 sqft
Located near 485 and Mt.Holly Road this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home features an open floor plan with soaring ceilings in the main living areas. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and a garbage disposer.
1 of 13
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
Tanners Creek
7267 April Mist Trail
7267 April Mist Trail, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Beautiful townhome in a great Huntersville location! This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1400 sq. ft. and a large back yard! This home features stylish tile that looks like hardwood floors throughout the main level.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14903 Beatties Ford Rd
14903 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
988 sqft
14903 Beatties Ford Rd Available 08/10/20 Ranch home on Beatties Ford Rd on 1 acre lot with carport - Cute brick ranch home with carport and over 1 acre.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
13619 Glencreek Lane
13619 Glencreek Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1387 sqft
3 bedroom, Craftsman-style ranch with many great qualities! Covered front porch is a perfect spot to sit and relax in the lovely Carolina breezes. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen has beautiful granite and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Holly
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
18 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
44 Units Available
Wedgewood
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$977
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1366 sqft
Just south of the Northlake Mall. Travel throughout greater Charlotte via I-77 and I-485. Two pools with beach entry, outdoor TVs and cyber lounge. Granite counters and in-unit laundry with Bluetooth-enabled appointments in select units.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
$
20 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
1470 sqft
These lakefront apartments are recently renovated and feature washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Amenities include putting green, pool, gym, game room and more. There's also plenty to enjoy along nearby Shopton Road.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
$
26 Units Available
Eagle Lake
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1294 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Cottonwood Reserve is a pet-friendly community featuring brand-new, modern apartments with open floor plans, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings.
Similar Pages
Mount Holly 1 BedroomsMount Holly 2 BedroomsMount Holly 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Holly 3 BedroomsMount Holly Accessible Apartments
Mount Holly Apartments with BalconyMount Holly Apartments with GarageMount Holly Apartments with GymMount Holly Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMount Holly Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC