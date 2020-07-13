Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 AM

232 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fort Mill, SC

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
$
35 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
$
6 Units Available
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1229 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons at Fort Mill in Fort Mill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bailes Ridge Apartment HomesIndian Land's luxury apartment community, Enclave at Bailes Ridge, is setting a new standard in apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
32 Units Available
Waterstone
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Willows at Fort Mill
3115 Drewsky Lane, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1353 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans offer open kitchens, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Located off Gold Hill Road and I-77. Short drive to Charlotte, Ballantyne, Pineville, Rock City, Tega City and Indian land.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
27 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,158
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
235 Units Available
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1434 sqft
Move-in by 7/31 and get TWO MONTHS FREE!!

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
252 Tail Race Ln
252 Tail Race Lane, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
Highly sought after Fort Mill THREE bedroom townhome with 2.5 bath and GARAGE. It's move-in ready! There is an open kitchen with nice black appliances & tons of cabinet space. Large master bedroom with x-l walk in closet.

1 of 20

Last updated May 26 at 11:08pm
1 Unit Available
920 Stockbridge Drive
920 Stockbridge Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact community directly mention MLS Marketing as lead source to receive any specials currently offered- (803) 228-0532. The Arbors at Fort Mill is open! Contact community for specials and promotions.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Mill
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
$
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$749
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
400 Wellridge Drive
400 Wellridge Dr, Riverview, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2603 sqft
Built in (2017) this Beautiful 2-Story Home is situated on a Wooded Lot at the end of a Quiet Cul-de-Sac in the Family Neighborhood of Well Ridge in Ft. Mill, SC. This Family Home was built and Owner Occupied, Work Related Move to Florida.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baxter
126 Blandina Court
126 Blandina Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1797 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Fully Furnished Home Located in the Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baxter
338 Third Baxter Street
338 Third Baxter Street, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
4012 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large Three Story Home Located in Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC,Very Close to I-77/Charlotte. Local Shops and Restaurants 1/2 Blocks from Town Center and Library, 2 Blocks from YMCA.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baxter
3010 Colonel Springs Way
3010 Colonel Springs Way, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2172 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Home with a Wide Southern Wrap Porch on a Quiet Corner. Flowing hardwoods on main, plantation shutters and newer appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Heritage Blvd. Suite 305
211 Heritage Boulevard, York County, SC
1 Bedroom
$825
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
211 Heritage Blvd. Suite 305 Available 07/20/20 1 Bedroom Condo in Regent Park - 3rd floor condo. Living/dining room combo and kitchen with electric stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal & stacked washer & dryer.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3347 Norwich Road
3347 Norwich Road, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2745 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large 2 Story Home Located in Regent Park in Fort Mill, Close to Charlotte, Shopping and Restaurants. 5 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1226 sqft
1 month FREE or Reduced Rates on all 12 month leases! (select units) Must Move In November!! Application fees at $25 for a limited time!! VILLAS AT FORT MILL – 1069 CHATEAU CROSSING DRIVE, FORT MILL WWW.VILLASFORTMILL.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1521 Maypine Commons Way
1521 Maypine Commons Way, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1521 Maypine Commons Way Available 07/27/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Very Cute Townhome Located in Rock Hill in the Lexington Commons Community. 3 Bedrooms (All Bedrooms Upstairs), 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1030 Gennett Circle
1030 Gennett Circle, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1098 sqft
Surround yourself with nature while enjoying the luxury of urban living at Beckett Farms in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

July 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report. Fort Mill rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Mill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report. Fort Mill rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Mill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fort Mill rents declined over the past month

Fort Mill rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fort Mill stand at $1,008 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,176 for a two-bedroom. Fort Mill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in the Charlotte Metro

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Fort Mill over the past year, trends across other cities in the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Fort Mill metro, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Fort Mill metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina metro cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Huntersville, Rock Hill, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (4.0%, 3.7%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Fort Mill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Fort Mill, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fort Mill is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fort Mill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,176 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fort Mill fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Mill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fort Mill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

