Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
7916 Harris Hill Ln · (704) 228-7263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7916 Harris Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 908F · Avail. Jul 31

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 315A · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 415C · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
Welcome home to Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments have all of the amenities you desire, including expansive floor plans featuring refined finishes such as hardwood style flooring, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. Residents of Bridges at Mallard Creek enjoy the pristine swimming pool during our warm Carolina summers, love a relaxing stroll and exploring nature on our 8-mile greenway, and aim to get fit with an invigorating workout in the well-equipped fitness studio. No matter what you are interested in, our apartment homes have something waiting here for you, so contact us today and reserve your place at Bridges at Mallard Creek!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $25 per month, Technology package $79 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions: German Shepherd, Anatolian Shepherd, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Bull Dog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Bullmastiff, Akita, Chow Chow, Wolf-Dogs and Wolf Hybrids, Doberman (full), Airedale
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes have any available units?
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $1,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes have?
Some of Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
