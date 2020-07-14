Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed parking

Welcome home to Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments have all of the amenities you desire, including expansive floor plans featuring refined finishes such as hardwood style flooring, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. Residents of Bridges at Mallard Creek enjoy the pristine swimming pool during our warm Carolina summers, love a relaxing stroll and exploring nature on our 8-mile greenway, and aim to get fit with an invigorating workout in the well-equipped fitness studio. No matter what you are interested in, our apartment homes have something waiting here for you, so contact us today and reserve your place at Bridges at Mallard Creek!