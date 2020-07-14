Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $25 per month, Technology package $79 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions: German Shepherd, Anatolian Shepherd, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Bull Dog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Bullmastiff, Akita, Chow Chow, Wolf-Dogs and Wolf Hybrids, Doberman (full), Airedale