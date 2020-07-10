Amenities
Discover our luxury one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Charlotte, North Carolina at Ashley Court Apartments. Our University City North location features premier residences with contemporary decor and endless resident amenities. Nestled within a tranquil location and close to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Interstate 85, and US Hwy 29/N Tryon Street, our pet-friendly apartments welcome you right at home. Let us delight you with a well-equipped 24-hour fitness center, a hotel-grade resident clubhouse, a refreshing swimming pool with sundeck and so much more! Premium interior features include granite countertops, ceramic tile, sunrooms and garden style bathtubs. Apply online today with our easy application process or stop in for a personal tour!