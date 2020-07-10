Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage key fob access online portal trash valet 24hr maintenance alarm system hot tub internet access internet cafe

Discover our luxury one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Charlotte, North Carolina at Ashley Court Apartments. Our University City North location features premier residences with contemporary decor and endless resident amenities. Nestled within a tranquil location and close to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Interstate 85, and US Hwy 29/N Tryon Street, our pet-friendly apartments welcome you right at home. Let us delight you with a well-equipped 24-hour fitness center, a hotel-grade resident clubhouse, a refreshing swimming pool with sundeck and so much more! Premium interior features include granite countertops, ceramic tile, sunrooms and garden style bathtubs. Apply online today with our easy application process or stop in for a personal tour!