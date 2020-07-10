All apartments in Charlotte
Ashley Court Apartments

9740 Ashley Lake Ct · (704) 666-4069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8435K · Avail. Aug 20

$1,098

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 994 sqft

Unit 9644K · Avail. Aug 24

$1,098

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 994 sqft

Unit 9651D · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 994 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8465M · Avail. Jul 20

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Unit 8616F · Avail. Jul 24

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Unit 8622M · Avail. Jul 24

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashley Court Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
online portal
trash valet
24hr maintenance
alarm system
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
Discover our luxury one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Charlotte, North Carolina at Ashley Court Apartments. Our University City North location features premier residences with contemporary decor and endless resident amenities. Nestled within a tranquil location and close to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Interstate 85, and US Hwy 29/N Tryon Street, our pet-friendly apartments welcome you right at home. Let us delight you with a well-equipped 24-hour fitness center, a hotel-grade resident clubhouse, a refreshing swimming pool with sundeck and so much more! Premium interior features include granite countertops, ceramic tile, sunrooms and garden style bathtubs. Apply online today with our easy application process or stop in for a personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashley Court Apartments have any available units?
Ashley Court Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,098 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashley Court Apartments have?
Some of Ashley Court Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashley Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ashley Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashley Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashley Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ashley Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ashley Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Ashley Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashley Court Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashley Court Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ashley Court Apartments has a pool.
Does Ashley Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ashley Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ashley Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashley Court Apartments has units with dishwashers.
