Charlotte, NC
9953 Kings Parade Blvd
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

9953 Kings Parade Blvd

9953 Kings Parade Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9953 Kings Parade Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
media room
South Charlotte Amazing Townhouse. - Move-in ready 3-story townhome in the desirable Ayrsley community! Beautiful, well-maintained home with freshly refinished hardwoods! Walk into first level with office/flex space (possible bedroom), full bath, storage and two car garage. On the second level, a bright and large kitchen features hardwood floors and tile backsplash with eat-in breakfast area. Dining room, another half bath and spacious living room with gas fireplace create a wonderful, open floorplan on the main level. Huge private deck which is perfect for entertaining! The third floor boasts two large bedrooms (2nd bedroom could be divided into a 3rd bedroom) with walk in closets and two full baths. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Walk out your front door to enjoy all that Ayrsley has to offer - restaurants, nightlife, movie theater, bowling, a YMCA and more! Hop on 485 or 77 in just minutes with quick and easy access to uptown Charlotte and the airport.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4461231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9953 Kings Parade Blvd have any available units?
9953 Kings Parade Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9953 Kings Parade Blvd have?
Some of 9953 Kings Parade Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9953 Kings Parade Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9953 Kings Parade Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9953 Kings Parade Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9953 Kings Parade Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9953 Kings Parade Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9953 Kings Parade Blvd offers parking.
Does 9953 Kings Parade Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9953 Kings Parade Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9953 Kings Parade Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 9953 Kings Parade Blvd has a pool.
Does 9953 Kings Parade Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9953 Kings Parade Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9953 Kings Parade Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9953 Kings Parade Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
