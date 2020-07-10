9953 Kings Parade Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage media room

South Charlotte Amazing Townhouse. - Move-in ready 3-story townhome in the desirable Ayrsley community! Beautiful, well-maintained home with freshly refinished hardwoods! Walk into first level with office/flex space (possible bedroom), full bath, storage and two car garage. On the second level, a bright and large kitchen features hardwood floors and tile backsplash with eat-in breakfast area. Dining room, another half bath and spacious living room with gas fireplace create a wonderful, open floorplan on the main level. Huge private deck which is perfect for entertaining! The third floor boasts two large bedrooms (2nd bedroom could be divided into a 3rd bedroom) with walk in closets and two full baths. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Walk out your front door to enjoy all that Ayrsley has to offer - restaurants, nightlife, movie theater, bowling, a YMCA and more! Hop on 485 or 77 in just minutes with quick and easy access to uptown Charlotte and the airport.



No Pets Allowed



