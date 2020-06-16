All apartments in Charlotte
9831 Mitchell Glen Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

9831 Mitchell Glen Dr

9831 Mitchell Glen Drive · (704) 817-9533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9831 Mitchell Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9831 Mitchell Glen Dr · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Available Now Classic 4 bedroom Single Family Home - Living is easy in this impressive, generously spacious residence 4 bedroom home is just for you!

The open floor plan encompasses four spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep and storage, two and a half bathrooms, There are 3 large bedrooms and a loft upstairs that can be a family room, bedroom, den or office. The master bedroom is private with an extra large bathroom with large walk in closet plus two storage closets, luxurious garden tub and shower area. The home has a great sunroom and kitchen that flows through to the dining room.

The home is situated in a tight knit community right next to a trail head for those nature lovers or joggers. The home is located within walking distance to Blakeney Shopping Center in South Charlotte Ballantyne area and very close to good top rated Elementary, Middle and High home Schools.

Utilities
Duke
City of Charlotte
Piedmont Natural Gas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9831 Mitchell Glen Dr have any available units?
9831 Mitchell Glen Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9831 Mitchell Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9831 Mitchell Glen Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9831 Mitchell Glen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9831 Mitchell Glen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9831 Mitchell Glen Dr offer parking?
No, 9831 Mitchell Glen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9831 Mitchell Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9831 Mitchell Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9831 Mitchell Glen Dr have a pool?
No, 9831 Mitchell Glen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9831 Mitchell Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 9831 Mitchell Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9831 Mitchell Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9831 Mitchell Glen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9831 Mitchell Glen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9831 Mitchell Glen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
