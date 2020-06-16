9831 Mitchell Glen Dr

Amenities

walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities

Available Now Classic 4 bedroom Single Family Home - Living is easy in this impressive, generously spacious residence 4 bedroom home is just for you!



The open floor plan encompasses four spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep and storage, two and a half bathrooms, There are 3 large bedrooms and a loft upstairs that can be a family room, bedroom, den or office. The master bedroom is private with an extra large bathroom with large walk in closet plus two storage closets, luxurious garden tub and shower area. The home has a great sunroom and kitchen that flows through to the dining room.



The home is situated in a tight knit community right next to a trail head for those nature lovers or joggers. The home is located within walking distance to Blakeney Shopping Center in South Charlotte Ballantyne area and very close to good top rated Elementary, Middle and High home Schools.



Utilities

Duke

City of Charlotte

Piedmont Natural Gas



(RLNE5170244)