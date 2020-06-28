Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9817 Emerald Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9817 Emerald Point Drive
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9817 Emerald Point Drive
9817 Emerald Point Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dixie - Berryhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9817 Emerald Point Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9817 Emerald Point Drive have any available units?
9817 Emerald Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9817 Emerald Point Drive have?
Some of 9817 Emerald Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9817 Emerald Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9817 Emerald Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9817 Emerald Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9817 Emerald Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9817 Emerald Point Drive offer parking?
No, 9817 Emerald Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9817 Emerald Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9817 Emerald Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9817 Emerald Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9817 Emerald Point Drive has a pool.
Does 9817 Emerald Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 9817 Emerald Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9817 Emerald Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9817 Emerald Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte