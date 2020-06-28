All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM

9817 Emerald Point Drive

9817 Emerald Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9817 Emerald Point Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9817 Emerald Point Drive have any available units?
9817 Emerald Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9817 Emerald Point Drive have?
Some of 9817 Emerald Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9817 Emerald Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9817 Emerald Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9817 Emerald Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9817 Emerald Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9817 Emerald Point Drive offer parking?
No, 9817 Emerald Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9817 Emerald Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9817 Emerald Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9817 Emerald Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9817 Emerald Point Drive has a pool.
Does 9817 Emerald Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 9817 Emerald Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9817 Emerald Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9817 Emerald Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
