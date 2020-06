Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Four bedroom and 2.5 bath home with one bedroom and den/bonus room in the basement. Freshly painted with new carpet in upstairs bedrooms. Equipped kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space for work and storage. Spacious bedrooms, Laminate and tile flooring for easy cleaning and carpet. Fenced yard for play and entertaining.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.