All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9638 Watergate Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9638 Watergate Rd
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

9638 Watergate Rd

9638 Watergate Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sardis Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9638 Watergate Road, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
9638 Watergate Rd Available 06/01/20 Updated ranch in Sardis Woods - Beautiful furnished fully updated ranch style home in Sardis Woods. Completely updated kitchen with new soft-close cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and island opens up to the cozy den with gas fireplace. Kitchen leads to large deck in fully fenced private backyard. New laminate wood flooring, fresh paint, ceiling fans, replacement windows and 2' blinds thru-out the home. Lots of windows give natural light. Located close to shopping, dining and McApline Park's greenway. Lawncare is included.

(RLNE4802009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9638 Watergate Rd have any available units?
9638 Watergate Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9638 Watergate Rd have?
Some of 9638 Watergate Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9638 Watergate Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9638 Watergate Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9638 Watergate Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9638 Watergate Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9638 Watergate Rd offer parking?
No, 9638 Watergate Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9638 Watergate Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9638 Watergate Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9638 Watergate Rd have a pool?
No, 9638 Watergate Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9638 Watergate Rd have accessible units?
No, 9638 Watergate Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9638 Watergate Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9638 Watergate Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte