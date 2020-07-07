Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

9638 Watergate Rd Available 06/01/20 Updated ranch in Sardis Woods - Beautiful furnished fully updated ranch style home in Sardis Woods. Completely updated kitchen with new soft-close cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and island opens up to the cozy den with gas fireplace. Kitchen leads to large deck in fully fenced private backyard. New laminate wood flooring, fresh paint, ceiling fans, replacement windows and 2' blinds thru-out the home. Lots of windows give natural light. Located close to shopping, dining and McApline Park's greenway. Lawncare is included.



(RLNE4802009)