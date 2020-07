Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

9632 Terrier Way-CB - This 2 bedroom 2 bath town home is located in North Charlotte right off I-485. Great kitchen with all appliances included as well as the washer/dryer. This town home has a 1 car garage, and fireplace in the living room. No pets are allowed. Convenient to Huntersville, Northlake and Concord Mills.



I-485 inner to exit 23C, Right onto 115, Right onto Eastfeild Road, Right on Browne Road, Right on Yellow Rose Lane, Right onto Terrier Way.



(RLNE5434043)