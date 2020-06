Amenities

OWNER INCENTIVE: 50% off first month’s rent with approved application and move-in by 6/30/2020.



Sweet Ballantyne Townhome. 1 car garage with private patio out back. Large kitchen area with plenty of cabinets. Breakfast or dining space. Master suite and second Master bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets and separate baths. One of the lowest prices on a rental in this school district. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Washer and dryer, lawn maintenance, water and trash pick up, community pool included.