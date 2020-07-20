All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9601 F Vinca Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9601 F Vinca Circle
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

9601 F Vinca Circle

9601 Vinca Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
College Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9601 Vinca Cir, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
9601 F Vinca Circle Available 08/01/19 -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5008556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9601 F Vinca Circle have any available units?
9601 F Vinca Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9601 F Vinca Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9601 F Vinca Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9601 F Vinca Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9601 F Vinca Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9601 F Vinca Circle offer parking?
No, 9601 F Vinca Circle does not offer parking.
Does 9601 F Vinca Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9601 F Vinca Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9601 F Vinca Circle have a pool?
No, 9601 F Vinca Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9601 F Vinca Circle have accessible units?
No, 9601 F Vinca Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9601 F Vinca Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9601 F Vinca Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9601 F Vinca Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9601 F Vinca Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte