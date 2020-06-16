Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

953 EAST 36th STREET #5



RENT : $1,225 (rent includes water) APP FEE : $40 per adult



Totally renovated interior! This 2-story townhome-style apartment is in the heart of NODA with new interior updates including plank flooring, large eat-in kitchen with new cabinets and appliances including washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove and fridge. Both bathrooms have new cabinets, sinks and fixtures. New electric central air/ heat system and windows too!



This large apartment is an end unit, with lots of privacy. Located in the popular NoDa, and walking distance to all the neighborhood amenities (the apartment is about 3 blocks from the main intersection of N. Davidson and E. 36th Streets).



Call SIMPSON PROPERTIES (704)365-9222

NC Real Estate Broker

ALL ELEVEN UNITS HAVE TWO BEDROOMS AND ONE BATH UPSTAIRS AND 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS.