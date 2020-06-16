All apartments in Charlotte
953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:36 PM

953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5

953 East 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

953 East 36th Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
953 EAST 36th STREET #5

RENT : $1,225 (rent includes water) APP FEE : $40 per adult

Totally renovated interior! This 2-story townhome-style apartment is in the heart of NODA with new interior updates including plank flooring, large eat-in kitchen with new cabinets and appliances including washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove and fridge. Both bathrooms have new cabinets, sinks and fixtures. New electric central air/ heat system and windows too!

This large apartment is an end unit, with lots of privacy. Located in the popular NoDa, and walking distance to all the neighborhood amenities (the apartment is about 3 blocks from the main intersection of N. Davidson and E. 36th Streets).

Call SIMPSON PROPERTIES (704)365-9222
NC Real Estate Broker
ALL ELEVEN UNITS HAVE TWO BEDROOMS AND ONE BATH UPSTAIRS AND 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5 have any available units?
953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5 have?
Some of 953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5 offers parking.
Does 953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5 have a pool?
No, 953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5 have accessible units?
No, 953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5 has units with dishwashers.

