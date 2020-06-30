All apartments in Charlotte
940 Bexton Street

Location

940 Bexton St, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
new construction
Worry-Free living only 3 minutes walk to light rail station! Walk to grocery stores, restaurants and urgent care! Avoid the traffic and parking fees, hop on the light-rail for an easy 15 min ride! This modern and spacious 3bed 3.5bath NEW CONSTRUCTION townhome with 2car attached garage will not disappoint! Every bedroom has its own bathroom! High-end brand NEW washer and dryer included! Landscaping, exterior maintenance, trash and recycle are all included in the rent! Energy efficient building materials will save you utility bills! Community has a resort style pool and grill stations for summer fun! Community has tons of guest parking and light rail station also provides ample parking spots for guests. This unit is located at arguably the most desirable area in the community - Shortest walk to the light rail station and bus stations while facing an open green area with MAXIMUM PRIVACY AND QUIETNESS. Call 704-530-1608 for details today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Bexton Street have any available units?
940 Bexton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 Bexton Street have?
Some of 940 Bexton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Bexton Street currently offering any rent specials?
940 Bexton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Bexton Street pet-friendly?
No, 940 Bexton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 940 Bexton Street offer parking?
Yes, 940 Bexton Street offers parking.
Does 940 Bexton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 Bexton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Bexton Street have a pool?
Yes, 940 Bexton Street has a pool.
Does 940 Bexton Street have accessible units?
No, 940 Bexton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Bexton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 Bexton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

