940 Bexton Street

Worry-Free living only 3 minutes walk to light rail station! Walk to grocery stores, restaurants and urgent care! Avoid the traffic and parking fees, hop on the light-rail for an easy 15 min ride! This modern and spacious 3bed 3.5bath NEW CONSTRUCTION townhome with 2car attached garage will not disappoint! Every bedroom has its own bathroom! High-end brand NEW washer and dryer included! Landscaping, exterior maintenance, trash and recycle are all included in the rent! Energy efficient building materials will save you utility bills! Community has a resort style pool and grill stations for summer fun! Community has tons of guest parking and light rail station also provides ample parking spots for guests. This unit is located at arguably the most desirable area in the community - Shortest walk to the light rail station and bus stations while facing an open green area with MAXIMUM PRIVACY AND QUIETNESS. Call 704-530-1608 for details today!