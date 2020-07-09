All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:55 PM

9311 Old Moores Chapel Road

9311 Old Moores Chapel Road · No Longer Available
Location

9311 Old Moores Chapel Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Wildwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, Living room, wood flooring through. Nice size lot.APPLY ONLINE AT www.CharlotteRentalHomes.net We do NOT accept housing vouchers.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. Renters liability insurance is required and can be purchased and included in lease.

Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics. - Maximum two animals allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9311 Old Moores Chapel Road have any available units?
9311 Old Moores Chapel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9311 Old Moores Chapel Road currently offering any rent specials?
9311 Old Moores Chapel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9311 Old Moores Chapel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9311 Old Moores Chapel Road is pet friendly.
Does 9311 Old Moores Chapel Road offer parking?
No, 9311 Old Moores Chapel Road does not offer parking.
Does 9311 Old Moores Chapel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9311 Old Moores Chapel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9311 Old Moores Chapel Road have a pool?
No, 9311 Old Moores Chapel Road does not have a pool.
Does 9311 Old Moores Chapel Road have accessible units?
No, 9311 Old Moores Chapel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9311 Old Moores Chapel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9311 Old Moores Chapel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9311 Old Moores Chapel Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9311 Old Moores Chapel Road has units with air conditioning.

