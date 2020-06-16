929 Reliance Street

Amenities
***Available Now*** Cute 3 Bedroom,1 Bath Renovated Cottage Move-In Ready! Newly Painted with New flooring throughout. Spacious Living/Dining Room with lots of windows perfect for entertaining. Sunny Kitchen w/ appliances, lots of cabinets and granite counters. 3 Spacious Bedrooms including a Master on the Main complete this offering.. Large,Level Backyard perfect for backyard cookouts. Hurry this home will not last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.
High school: West Charlotte High School
Middle school: Thomasboro Academy
Elementary school: Thomasboro Academy
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.