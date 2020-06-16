929 Reliance Street

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

***Available Now*** Cute 3 Bedroom,1 Bath Renovated Cottage Move-In Ready! Newly Painted with New flooring throughout. Spacious Living/Dining Room with lots of windows perfect for entertaining. Sunny Kitchen w/ appliances, lots of cabinets and granite counters. 3 Spacious Bedrooms including a Master on the Main complete this offering.. Large,Level Backyard perfect for backyard cookouts. Hurry this home will not last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



High school: West Charlotte High School



Middle school: Thomasboro Academy



Elementary school: Thomasboro Academy



