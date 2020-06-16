All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:58 PM

929 Reliance Street

929 Reliance Street · No Longer Available
Location

929 Reliance Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Cute 3 Bedroom,1 Bath Renovated Cottage Move-In Ready! Newly Painted with New flooring throughout. Spacious Living/Dining Room with lots of windows perfect for entertaining. Sunny Kitchen w/ appliances, lots of cabinets and granite counters. 3 Spacious Bedrooms including a Master on the Main complete this offering.. Large,Level Backyard perfect for backyard cookouts. Hurry this home will not last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

High school: West Charlotte High School

Middle school: Thomasboro Academy

Elementary school: Thomasboro Academy

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Reliance Street have any available units?
929 Reliance Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 929 Reliance Street currently offering any rent specials?
929 Reliance Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Reliance Street pet-friendly?
No, 929 Reliance Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 929 Reliance Street offer parking?
No, 929 Reliance Street does not offer parking.
Does 929 Reliance Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Reliance Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Reliance Street have a pool?
No, 929 Reliance Street does not have a pool.
Does 929 Reliance Street have accessible units?
No, 929 Reliance Street does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Reliance Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 Reliance Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 Reliance Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 Reliance Street does not have units with air conditioning.

