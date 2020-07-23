Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

9281 Meadow Vista Road-CB - (Available 7/22)



This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the University Area!! It has a huge balcony overlooking the pool.Great Kitchen w/ all appliances included as well as the washer/dryer. Water, and Lawn, are included!! This unit is located on the 3rd floor. No Pets. Convenient to Concord.



85 N to exit 45/Hwy 29, Follow ramp on to N. Tryon & continue on to University City Blvd., Right on Chancellor Park Dr., Right on E WT Harris, Left on Rose Heather Ct, Right on Meadow Vista Road.



(RLNE2853595)