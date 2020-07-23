All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

9281 Meadow Vista Road

9281 Meadow Vista Road · (704) 332-2206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9281 Meadow Vista Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9281 Meadow Vista Road · Avail. now

$1,099

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
9281 Meadow Vista Road-CB - (Available 7/22)

This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the University Area!! It has a huge balcony overlooking the pool.Great Kitchen w/ all appliances included as well as the washer/dryer. Water, and Lawn, are included!! This unit is located on the 3rd floor. No Pets. Convenient to Concord.

85 N to exit 45/Hwy 29, Follow ramp on to N. Tryon & continue on to University City Blvd., Right on Chancellor Park Dr., Right on E WT Harris, Left on Rose Heather Ct, Right on Meadow Vista Road.

(RLNE2853595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9281 Meadow Vista Road have any available units?
9281 Meadow Vista Road has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9281 Meadow Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
9281 Meadow Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9281 Meadow Vista Road pet-friendly?
No, 9281 Meadow Vista Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9281 Meadow Vista Road offer parking?
No, 9281 Meadow Vista Road does not offer parking.
Does 9281 Meadow Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9281 Meadow Vista Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9281 Meadow Vista Road have a pool?
Yes, 9281 Meadow Vista Road has a pool.
Does 9281 Meadow Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 9281 Meadow Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9281 Meadow Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9281 Meadow Vista Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9281 Meadow Vista Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9281 Meadow Vista Road does not have units with air conditioning.
