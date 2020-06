Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Adorable fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit townhome in Park Walk. Everything you need to feel immediately at home! Split bedroom floor plan, new paint and floors throughout - NO CARPET! Vaulted ceiling, cozy fireplace, front and back patios, washer and dryer included. Fantastic location, close to shopping, restaurants, Harris YMCA, Southpark, Pineville and so quick to hop on I-485! This home will not last!