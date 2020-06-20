9222 Sandpiper Drive

Amenities

Great 2 story home located in the Ballantrae Community ! - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features; a fully fenced in yard, 2 car garage, Master down with large bath that includes dual sinks a separate tub and walk in closet, two story great room with open concept, other bedrooms are spacious and located on the 2nd floor including the bonus/bed, kitchen has an eat in kitchen, pantry, island and a built in desk area. Separate dining room. Gas Fireplace. Located close to 485, shopping and dining. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Available beginning of June.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5788611)