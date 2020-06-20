All apartments in Charlotte
9222 Sandpiper Drive
9222 Sandpiper Drive

9222 Sandpiper Drive · (704) 228-9311
Location

9222 Sandpiper Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Piper Glen Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9222 Sandpiper Drive · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2286 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Great 2 story home located in the Ballantrae Community ! - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features; a fully fenced in yard, 2 car garage, Master down with large bath that includes dual sinks a separate tub and walk in closet, two story great room with open concept, other bedrooms are spacious and located on the 2nd floor including the bonus/bed, kitchen has an eat in kitchen, pantry, island and a built in desk area. Separate dining room. Gas Fireplace. Located close to 485, shopping and dining. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Available beginning of June.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9222 Sandpiper Drive have any available units?
9222 Sandpiper Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9222 Sandpiper Drive have?
Some of 9222 Sandpiper Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9222 Sandpiper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9222 Sandpiper Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9222 Sandpiper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9222 Sandpiper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9222 Sandpiper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9222 Sandpiper Drive does offer parking.
Does 9222 Sandpiper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9222 Sandpiper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9222 Sandpiper Drive have a pool?
No, 9222 Sandpiper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9222 Sandpiper Drive have accessible units?
No, 9222 Sandpiper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9222 Sandpiper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9222 Sandpiper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
