Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9205 Bellegarde Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:18 PM

9205 Bellegarde Drive

9205 Bellegarde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9205 Bellegarde Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
What could be better than this? This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family rental is spacious and is located seconds from tons of amenities. Shopping, dining, banking and some nightlife. This rental also has a dining area, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, living room with a working fireplace, washer and dryer, attached 2 car garage and large backyard. This single family is the rental property of your dreams, and JKN Realty is ready to help you start the rental process. Make this dream a reality — let's make it yours today.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9205 Bellegarde Drive have any available units?
9205 Bellegarde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9205 Bellegarde Drive have?
Some of 9205 Bellegarde Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9205 Bellegarde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9205 Bellegarde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9205 Bellegarde Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9205 Bellegarde Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9205 Bellegarde Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9205 Bellegarde Drive offers parking.
Does 9205 Bellegarde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9205 Bellegarde Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9205 Bellegarde Drive have a pool?
No, 9205 Bellegarde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9205 Bellegarde Drive have accessible units?
No, 9205 Bellegarde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9205 Bellegarde Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9205 Bellegarde Drive has units with dishwashers.
