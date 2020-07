Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel internet access

- This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse located in the heart of the Arts District in Charlotte is move-in ready. The home boasts hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and an open floor plan.

Rent includes basic cable/internet, water, sewer/trash, and common area maintenance. This one is a must see! Call Jane 704 281-6096 for a showing or more information.



(RLNE5448568)