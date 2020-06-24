9137 Foggy Meadow Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently remodeled and filled with charm and tons of natural light this home has it all! The natural light and vaulted ceiling adds to the bright and airy atmospher in the living room. The ceramic tile flooring flows easily from room to room and complements the neutral color scheme of the freshly painted walls. Equally as impressive is the eat in kitchen where you will be able to use the stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops to create delicious, home cooked meals. For even more natural light there is a bay of windows which overlook the fenced backyard. The bedrooms and bathrooms are also nicely sized. After a hard day at work you can retreat to the master bathroom and get away from it all in the soaking tub. There is a lot to love about this house and all it needs is for you to make it a home, so apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.