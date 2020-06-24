All apartments in Charlotte
9137 Foggy Meadow Road

9137 Foggy Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

9137 Foggy Meadow Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently remodeled and filled with charm and tons of natural light this home has it all! The natural light and vaulted ceiling adds to the bright and airy atmospher in the living room. The ceramic tile flooring flows easily from room to room and complements the neutral color scheme of the freshly painted walls. Equally as impressive is the eat in kitchen where you will be able to use the stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops to create delicious, home cooked meals. For even more natural light there is a bay of windows which overlook the fenced backyard. The bedrooms and bathrooms are also nicely sized. After a hard day at work you can retreat to the master bathroom and get away from it all in the soaking tub. There is a lot to love about this house and all it needs is for you to make it a home, so apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9137 Foggy Meadow Road have any available units?
9137 Foggy Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9137 Foggy Meadow Road have?
Some of 9137 Foggy Meadow Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9137 Foggy Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
9137 Foggy Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9137 Foggy Meadow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9137 Foggy Meadow Road is pet friendly.
Does 9137 Foggy Meadow Road offer parking?
No, 9137 Foggy Meadow Road does not offer parking.
Does 9137 Foggy Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9137 Foggy Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9137 Foggy Meadow Road have a pool?
No, 9137 Foggy Meadow Road does not have a pool.
Does 9137 Foggy Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 9137 Foggy Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9137 Foggy Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9137 Foggy Meadow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
