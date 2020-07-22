All apartments in Charlotte
9131 Marion Oaks Drive.
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

9131 Marion Oaks Drive

9131 Marion Oaks Dr · (704) 661-5922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9131 Marion Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2106 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BUILT 2019 - 6' PRIVACY FENCE has been installed! LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED front & back yards! One of the largest lots in Evans Woods. This home is located on one of the largest lots in Evans Woods. Beautifully upgraded Edenton model has 4 BRs, 2.5 baths with 2106 s.f. Modern, wide-open floor plan has wood vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Kitchen boasts upgraded shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops and center island! Opens to an expansive dining area and great room with lots of windows to provide welcoming natural light. Sliders step out to rear patio and a Bermuda grass sodded yard. Upstairs master bedroom has trey ceiling & ceiling fan, walk-in closet. Master bath has dual-sink vanity, tile shower and separate garden tub. Two-car garage. (PICS ARE FROM PREVIOUS LISTING AND DOES NOT SHOW THE INSTALLED FENCE - WILL BE UPDATED ONCE VACATED.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9131 Marion Oaks Drive have any available units?
9131 Marion Oaks Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9131 Marion Oaks Drive have?
Some of 9131 Marion Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9131 Marion Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9131 Marion Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9131 Marion Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9131 Marion Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9131 Marion Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9131 Marion Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 9131 Marion Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9131 Marion Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9131 Marion Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 9131 Marion Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9131 Marion Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 9131 Marion Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9131 Marion Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9131 Marion Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

