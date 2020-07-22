9131 Marion Oaks Drive.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BUILT 2019 - 6' PRIVACY FENCE has been installed! LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED front & back yards! One of the largest lots in Evans Woods. This home is located on one of the largest lots in Evans Woods. Beautifully upgraded Edenton model has 4 BRs, 2.5 baths with 2106 s.f. Modern, wide-open floor plan has wood vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Kitchen boasts upgraded shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops and center island! Opens to an expansive dining area and great room with lots of windows to provide welcoming natural light. Sliders step out to rear patio and a Bermuda grass sodded yard. Upstairs master bedroom has trey ceiling & ceiling fan, walk-in closet. Master bath has dual-sink vanity, tile shower and separate garden tub. Two-car garage. (PICS ARE FROM PREVIOUS LISTING AND DOES NOT SHOW THE INSTALLED FENCE - WILL BE UPDATED ONCE VACATED.)