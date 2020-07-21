Rent Calculator
9128 Nash Avenue
9128 Nash Avenue
9128 Nash Avenue
Location
9128 Nash Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
University Area, Great for Roommates, 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9128 Nash Avenue have any available units?
9128 Nash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 9128 Nash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9128 Nash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9128 Nash Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9128 Nash Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9128 Nash Avenue offer parking?
No, 9128 Nash Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9128 Nash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9128 Nash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9128 Nash Avenue have a pool?
No, 9128 Nash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9128 Nash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9128 Nash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9128 Nash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9128 Nash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9128 Nash Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9128 Nash Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
