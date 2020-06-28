All apartments in Charlotte
9121 Marion Oaks Drive

Location

9121 Marion Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
ONE MONTH FREE RENT!!! NEW CONSTRUCTION - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED front & back yards! **FENCE OPTION AVAILABLE: 6' privacy fence can be installed for $50/month + $250 fence-fee.** Beautifully upgraded Edenton model has 4 BRs, 2.5 baths with 2106 s.f. Modern, wide-open floor plan has wood vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Kitchen boasts upgraded shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops and center island! Opens to an expansive dining area and great room with lots of windows to provide welcoming natural light. Sliders step out to rear patio and a Bermuda grass sodded yard. Upstairs master bedroom has trey ceiling & ceiling fan, walk-in closet. Master bath has dual-sink vanity, tile shower and separate garden tub. Two-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9121 Marion Oaks Drive have any available units?
9121 Marion Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9121 Marion Oaks Drive have?
Some of 9121 Marion Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9121 Marion Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9121 Marion Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9121 Marion Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9121 Marion Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9121 Marion Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9121 Marion Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 9121 Marion Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9121 Marion Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9121 Marion Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 9121 Marion Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9121 Marion Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 9121 Marion Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9121 Marion Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9121 Marion Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
