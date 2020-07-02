All apartments in Charlotte
9116 Rowe Court

9116 Rowe Court · No Longer Available
Location

9116 Rowe Court, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Sought after location! Pristine 5BR/2.5Ba home. Guest BR on main. Formal Living & Dining rooms. Large. Open Family Rm w/fireplace. Kitchen will please the chef of the house! Plenty of upgraded cherry cabinets, counters, center island, & recess lights. Relax in the vaulted Sun room located off the breakfast area. Master suite w/vaulted ceilings. Luxury Master Bath features His & Her vanities, Garden tub, separate shower & HUGE walk-in closet! Spacious Secondary Bedrooms. Smooth ceilings & 2" blinds. Won't last schedule today.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9116 Rowe Court have any available units?
9116 Rowe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9116 Rowe Court have?
Some of 9116 Rowe Court's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9116 Rowe Court currently offering any rent specials?
9116 Rowe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9116 Rowe Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9116 Rowe Court is pet friendly.
Does 9116 Rowe Court offer parking?
No, 9116 Rowe Court does not offer parking.
Does 9116 Rowe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9116 Rowe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9116 Rowe Court have a pool?
No, 9116 Rowe Court does not have a pool.
Does 9116 Rowe Court have accessible units?
No, 9116 Rowe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9116 Rowe Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9116 Rowe Court does not have units with dishwashers.

