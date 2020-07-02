9116 Rowe Court

Amenities

Sought after location! Pristine 5BR/2.5Ba home. Guest BR on main. Formal Living & Dining rooms. Large. Open Family Rm w/fireplace. Kitchen will please the chef of the house! Plenty of upgraded cherry cabinets, counters, center island, & recess lights. Relax in the vaulted Sun room located off the breakfast area. Master suite w/vaulted ceilings. Luxury Master Bath features His & Her vanities, Garden tub, separate shower & HUGE walk-in closet! Spacious Secondary Bedrooms. Smooth ceilings & 2" blinds. Won't last schedule today.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

