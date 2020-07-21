9102 Newfield St

Amenities
Be the first to view this lovely 2 story home with its open floor plan, 5 bedrooms, 3 Baths and a garage. Located in the Wedgewood area, it is centrally located and is just 2 minutes from Harris Blvd, 485 and 77. It is only a few minutes from North Lake Mall and all the fabulous local restaurants. This home sits on a corner lot and within walking distance to the pool and playground.
Available move-in date of Oct. 15, 2019.
This Home features:
* Family room with a gas fireplace
* Kitchen equipped with S/S appliances
* Updated counter tops, cabinets, sink
* Dining room
* Spacious laundry room
* Bedroom w/full bath on first floor
* Freshly painted
* Laminate flooring
* Nice carpets
* Cozy front porch great for relaxing or for welcoming friends
* Patio
* New A/C unit
* 1 Car garage
* Driveway
* Community Pool
* Playground
* NO PETS
If you have questions or would like to schedule a tour, please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or ron@k2reg.com. For Additional listings, please visit our website at www.k2rental.com .
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
School Assignments :
Hornets Nest Elementary
Ranson Middle
Hopewell High