All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9102 Newfield St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9102 Newfield St
Last updated October 7 2019 at 10:12 PM

9102 Newfield St

9102 Newfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wedgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9102 Newfield Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Be the first to view this lovely 2 story home with its open floor plan, 5 bedrooms, 3 Baths and a garage. Located in the Wedgewood area, it is centrally located and is just 2 minutes from Harris Blvd, 485 and 77. It is only a few minutes from North Lake Mall and all the fabulous local restaurants. This home sits on a corner lot and within walking distance to the pool and playground.

Available move-in date of Oct. 15, 2019.

This Home features:

* Family room with a gas fireplace
* Kitchen equipped with S/S appliances
* Updated counter tops, cabinets, sink
* Dining room
* Spacious laundry room
* Bedroom w/full bath on first floor
* Freshly painted
* Laminate flooring
* Nice carpets
* Cozy front porch great for relaxing or for welcoming friends
* Patio
* New A/C unit
* 1 Car garage
* Driveway
* Community Pool
* Playground
* NO PETS

If you have questions or would like to schedule a tour, please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or ron@k2reg.com. For Additional listings, please visit our website at www.k2rental.com .

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

School Assignments :

Hornets Nest Elementary
Ranson Middle
Hopewell High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9102 Newfield St have any available units?
9102 Newfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9102 Newfield St have?
Some of 9102 Newfield St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9102 Newfield St currently offering any rent specials?
9102 Newfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9102 Newfield St pet-friendly?
No, 9102 Newfield St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9102 Newfield St offer parking?
Yes, 9102 Newfield St offers parking.
Does 9102 Newfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9102 Newfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9102 Newfield St have a pool?
Yes, 9102 Newfield St has a pool.
Does 9102 Newfield St have accessible units?
No, 9102 Newfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 9102 Newfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9102 Newfield St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte