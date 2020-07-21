9102 Newfield St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Be the first to view this lovely 2 story home with its open floor plan, 5 bedrooms, 3 Baths and a garage. Located in the Wedgewood area, it is centrally located and is just 2 minutes from Harris Blvd, 485 and 77. It is only a few minutes from North Lake Mall and all the fabulous local restaurants. This home sits on a corner lot and within walking distance to the pool and playground.



Available move-in date of Oct. 15, 2019.



This Home features:



* Family room with a gas fireplace

* Kitchen equipped with S/S appliances

* Updated counter tops, cabinets, sink

* Dining room

* Spacious laundry room

* Bedroom w/full bath on first floor

* Freshly painted

* Laminate flooring

* Nice carpets

* Cozy front porch great for relaxing or for welcoming friends

* Patio

* New A/C unit

* 1 Car garage

* Driveway

* Community Pool

* Playground

* NO PETS



If you have questions or would like to schedule a tour, please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or ron@k2reg.com. For Additional listings, please visit our website at www.k2rental.com .



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



School Assignments :



Hornets Nest Elementary

Ranson Middle

Hopewell High